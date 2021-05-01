QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. QCR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QCR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QCRH)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QCR in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” QCR stock.

QCR

HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA (NASDAQ:HFBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TELADOC HEALTH (NYSE:TDOC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm earned $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year. Teladoc Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELADOC HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDOC)

30 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teladoc Health in the last year. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teladoc Health stock.

Teladoc Health

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:TEVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company earned $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEVA)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TEVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries