JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:JBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company earned $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. John Bean Technologies has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.7. John Bean Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JBT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for John Bean Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” John Bean Technologies stock.

ALPHABET (NASDAQ:GOOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company earned $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alphabet has generated $51.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.6. Alphabet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPHABET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOOG)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alphabet in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 22 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alphabet stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UDR)

UDR last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.46. UDR has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.6. UDR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UDR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UDR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UDR in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” UDR stock.

INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO (NYSE:IBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco last announced its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Industrias Bachoco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IBA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Industrias Bachoco in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Industrias Bachoco stock.

