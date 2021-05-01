POSCO (NYSE:PKX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 19th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $13.66 billion during the quarter. POSCO has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5.

IS POSCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PKX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for POSCO in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” POSCO stock.

POSCO

HBT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial has generated $3.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. HBT Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HBT FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HBT Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” HBT Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HBT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HBT Financial

CENTENE (NYSE:CNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNC)

Centene last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Centene has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centene in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Centene stock.

Centene

FIREEYE (NASDAQ:FEYE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business earned $246 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237 million. Its revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. FireEye has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. FireEye has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIREEYE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FEYE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FireEye in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” FireEye stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FEYE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FireEye