MKS INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:MKSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments last announced its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company earned $694 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. MKS Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MKS INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MKSI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MKS Instruments in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MKS Instruments stock.

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:ESQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Esquire Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESQUIRE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESQ)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Esquire Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Esquire Financial stock.

ENPHASE ENERGY (NASDAQ:ENPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company earned $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Its revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.8. Enphase Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENPHASE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ENPH)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enphase Energy in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Enphase Energy stock.

ARVINAS (NASDAQ:ARVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas last issued its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Arvinas has generated ($2.13) earnings per share over the last year. Arvinas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARVINAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARVN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arvinas in the last year. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Arvinas stock.

