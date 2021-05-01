TESLA (NASDAQ:TSLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla last released its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company earned $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tesla has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.6. Tesla has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TESLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TSLA)

34 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tesla in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tesla stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TSLA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST (NYSE:KREF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KREF)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABB)

ABB last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. ABB has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. ABB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABB)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ABB in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” ABB stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CROCS (NASDAQ:CROX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs last posted its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business earned $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.7. Crocs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROCS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CROX)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crocs in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crocs stock.

