THE AARON’S (NYSE:AAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s last announced its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company earned $481 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Aaron’s has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. The Aaron’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE AARON’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AAN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Aaron’s in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Aaron’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AAN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Aaron’s

EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA (NASDAQ:EBMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana last posted its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Eagle Bancorp Montana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA? (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Wall Street analysts have given Eagle Bancorp Montana a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Eagle Bancorp Montana wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

PUBLIC STORAGE (NYSE:PSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.49. The company earned $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Its revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has generated $10.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.4. Public Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PUBLIC STORAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Public Storage in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Public Storage stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PSA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Public Storage

ALTICE USA (NYSE:ATUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altice USA has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.7. Altice USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTICE USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATUS)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altice USA in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Altice USA stock.

Altice USA