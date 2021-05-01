UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES (NYSE:UHS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business earned $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has generated $9.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Universal Health Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UHS)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Universal Health Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Universal Health Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UHS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST BANK (NASDAQ:FRBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank last issued its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. First Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRBA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Bank stock.

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (NYSE:SYF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial has generated $4.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Synchrony Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SYF)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synchrony Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Synchrony Financial stock.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC (NASDAQ:FELE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Its revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Franklin Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANKLIN ELECTRIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FELE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franklin Electric in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Franklin Electric stock.

