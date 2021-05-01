HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES (NYSE:HVT.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Haverty Furniture Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CORTLAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:CLDB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp last announced its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $8.41 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Cortland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WELLTOWER (NYSE:WELL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.58. The business earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Welltower has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WELLTOWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WELL)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Welltower in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Welltower stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WELL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Welltower

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES (NYSE:IPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Interpublic Group of Companies has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. The Interpublic Group of Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IPG)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Interpublic Group of Companies stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies