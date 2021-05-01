LUFAX (NYSE:LU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LU)

Lufax last released its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Lufax has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lufax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUFAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LU)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lufax in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lufax stock.

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP (NYSE:HLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group last announced its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Helix Energy Solutions Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HLX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PINTEREST (NYSE:PINS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company earned $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has generated ($3.24) earnings per share over the last year. Pinterest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PINTEREST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PINS)

30 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pinterest in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pinterest stock.

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES (NYSE:AWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business earned $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Its revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has generated $4.78 earnings per share over the last year. Armstrong World Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AWI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Armstrong World Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Armstrong World Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AWI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

