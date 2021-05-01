TRINET GROUP (NYSE:TNET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group last issued its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. Its revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. TriNet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRINET GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TNET)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TriNet Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TriNet Group stock.

A.H. BELO (NYSE:AHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo last posted its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. A.H. Belo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN A.H. BELO? (NYSE:AHC)

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP (NASDAQ:ACGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arch Capital Group has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Arch Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCH CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACGL)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arch Capital Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arch Capital Group stock.

WESBANCO (NASDAQ:WSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. WesBanco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESBANCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WSBC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WesBanco in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” WesBanco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

