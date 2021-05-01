Earnings results for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. The firm earned $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315 million. Piper Sandler Companies has generated $7.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.6. Piper Sandler Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.98%. The high price target for PIPR is $110.00 and the low price target for PIPR is $86.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Piper Sandler Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 21.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Piper Sandler Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.63% next year. This indicates that Piper Sandler Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

In the past three months, Piper Sandler Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Piper Sandler Companies is held by insiders. 63.36% of the stock of Piper Sandler Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR



Earnings for Piper Sandler Companies are expected to grow by 0.49% in the coming year, from $8.11 to $8.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 47.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Piper Sandler Companies is 47.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.17. Piper Sandler Companies has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

