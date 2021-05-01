Earnings results for PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

PNM Resources last released its earnings results on February 26th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. PNM Resources has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. PNM Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PNM Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.75%. The high price target for PNM is $52.00 and the low price target for PNM is $43.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PNM Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.89, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.71, PNM Resources has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $49.58. PNM Resources has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources pays a meaningful dividend of 2.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PNM Resources has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PNM Resources is 60.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PNM Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.46% next year. This indicates that PNM Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

In the past three months, PNM Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.37% of the stock of PNM Resources is held by insiders. 94.53% of the stock of PNM Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM



Earnings for PNM Resources are expected to grow by 0.44% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of PNM Resources is 20.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of PNM Resources is 20.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.98. PNM Resources has a PEG Ratio of 4.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PNM Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

