Earnings results for Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Provident Financial Services last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm earned $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Provident Financial Services has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Provident Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Provident Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.69%. The high price target for PFS is $26.00 and the low price target for PFS is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services pays a meaningful dividend of 3.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Provident Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Provident Financial Services is 52.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Provident Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.66% next year. This indicates that Provident Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

In the past three months, Provident Financial Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $93,480.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Provident Financial Services is held by insiders. 61.48% of the stock of Provident Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS



Earnings for Provident Financial Services are expected to grow by 13.56% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Provident Financial Services is 19.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.18. The P/E ratio of Provident Financial Services is 19.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.17. Provident Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

