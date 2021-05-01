SS&C TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SSNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies last released its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has generated $3.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. SS&C Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSNC)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SS&C Technologies in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SS&C Technologies stock.

SS&C Technologies

DONEGAL GROUP (NASDAQ:DGICB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter. Donegal Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Donegal Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

COSTAR GROUP (NASDAQ:CSGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group has generated $9.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.7. CoStar Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COSTAR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSGP)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CoStar Group in the last year. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CoStar Group stock.

CoStar Group

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP (NASDAQ:PPBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp last issued its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm earned $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Premier Bancorp has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.8. Pacific Premier Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PPBI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pacific Premier Bancorp stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp