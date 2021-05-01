WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS (NYSE:WRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors last announced its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company earned $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Weingarten Realty Investors has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. Weingarten Realty Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WRI)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Weingarten Realty Investors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WRI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VISA (NYSE:V) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:V)

Visa last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Its revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Visa has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.9. Visa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:V)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Visa in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 24 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Visa stock.

INVESCO (NYSE:IVZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Invesco has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Invesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IVZ)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invesco in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Invesco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IVZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:FCPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. Four Corners Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FCPT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Four Corners Property Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Four Corners Property Trust stock.

