FIRST FOUNDATION (NASDAQ:FFWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. First Foundation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST FOUNDATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFWM)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Foundation in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Foundation stock.

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ODT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09. Odonate Therapeutics has generated ($4.05) earnings per share over the last year. Odonate Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ODONATE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ODT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Odonate Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Odonate Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ODT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LYG)

IS LLOYDS BANKING GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LYG)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lloyds Banking Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lloyds Banking Group stock.

MASCO (NYSE:MAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAS)

Masco last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Its revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Masco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAS)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Masco in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Masco stock.

