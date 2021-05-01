COCA-COLA FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm earned $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA has generated $2.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Coca-Cola FEMSA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COCA-COLA FEMSA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KOF)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Coca-Cola FEMSA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KOF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:FSFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.30. First Savings Financial Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.9. First Savings Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSFG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Savings Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Savings Financial Group stock.

EDISON INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:EIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.1. Edison International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EDISON INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EIX)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edison International in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Edison International stock.

PJT PARTNERS (NYSE:PJT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. PJT Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PJT PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PJT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PJT Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PJT Partners stock.

