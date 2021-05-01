LENNOX INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:LII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International last released its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business earned $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has generated $11.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. Lennox International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LENNOX INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LII)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lennox International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 10 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lennox International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LII, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Lennox International

PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp last issued its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.3. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACIFIC MERCANTILE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PMBC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.1. ONEOK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONEOK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OKE)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ONEOK in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ONEOK stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OKE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ONEOK

TECHNIPFMC (NYSE:FTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year. TechnipFMC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TECHNIPFMC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTI)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TechnipFMC in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” TechnipFMC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FTI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TechnipFMC