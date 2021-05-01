VALE (NYSE:VALE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VALE)

Vale last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. Vale has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VALE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VALE)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vale in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vale stock.

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP (NASDAQ:GABC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp last issued its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. German American Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GABC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for German American Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” German American Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GABC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL (NYSE:COF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Capital One Financial has generated $12.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.5. Capital One Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:COF)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital One Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Capital One Financial stock.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS (NASDAQ:JBLU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways last released its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. Its revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year. JetBlue Airways has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JETBLUE AIRWAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JBLU)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JetBlue Airways in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” JetBlue Airways stock.

