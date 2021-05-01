ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:EFSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Enterprise Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EFSC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enterprise Financial Services in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enterprise Financial Services stock.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (NYSE:MMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company earned $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Its revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marsh & McLennan Companies has generated $4.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Marsh & McLennan Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MMC)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OLIN (NYSE:OLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OLN)

Olin last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year. Olin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OLN)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Olin in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Olin stock.

FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBNC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FBNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

