MEDPACE (NASDAQ:MEDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace last released its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm earned $260 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.9. Medpace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDPACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MEDP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medpace in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Medpace stock.

Medpace

METEN EDTECHX EDUCATION GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:METX)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN METEN EDTECHX EDUCATION GROUP? (NASDAQ:METX)

NOMURA (NYSE:NMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Nomura has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. Nomura has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOMURA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NMR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nomura in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nomura stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NMR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Nomura

CALIX (NYSE:CALX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CALX)

Calix last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm earned $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.1. Calix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CALX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calix in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Calix stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CALX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Calix