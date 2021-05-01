ACCO BRANDS (NYSE:ACCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands last released its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. ACCO Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCO BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACCO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACCO Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ACCO Brands stock.

LAIX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:LAIX)

IS LAIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LAIX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LAIX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” LAIX stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LAIX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

YUM! BRANDS (NYSE:YUM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Yum! Brands has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.9. Yum! Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YUM! BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YUM)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yum! Brands in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Yum! Brands stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in YUM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CREE (NASDAQ:CREE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cree has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Cree has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CREE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CREE)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cree in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cree stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CREE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

