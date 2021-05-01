OTIS WORLDWIDE (NYSE:OTIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide last issued its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm earned $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Otis Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OTIS WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OTIS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Otis Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Otis Worldwide stock.

HEALTHSTREAM (NASDAQ:HSTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream last issued its earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthStream has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.5. HealthStream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSTM)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HealthStream in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” HealthStream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HSTM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMÉRICA MÓVIL (NYSE:AMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil last announced its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. América Móvil has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.9. América Móvil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMÉRICA MÓVIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for América Móvil in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” América Móvil stock.

HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HNP)

IS HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HNP)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Huaneng Power International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Huaneng Power International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HNP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

