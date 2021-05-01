Earnings results for U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

U.S. Silica last released its quarterly earnings results on February 26th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Silica has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Silica has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Silica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 45.49%. The high price target for SLCA is $15.00 and the low price target for SLCA is $3.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Silica does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

In the past three months, U.S. Silica insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of U.S. Silica is held by insiders. 75.67% of the stock of U.S. Silica is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA



Earnings for U.S. Silica are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($1.09) per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Silica is -2.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of U.S. Silica is -2.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. U.S. Silica has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

