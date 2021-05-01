LAKELAND FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:LKFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial last announced its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial has generated $3.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Lakeland Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Mondelez International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mondelez International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mondelez International stock.

BOYD GAMING (NYSE:BYD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Boyd Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boyd Gaming in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Boyd Gaming stock.

FIRST BUSEY (NASDAQ:BUSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. First Busey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Busey in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Busey stock.

