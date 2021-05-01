CLEAN ENERGY FUELS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CLNE)

IS CLEAN ENERGY FUELS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLNE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clean Energy Fuels in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clean Energy Fuels stock.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP (NASDAQ:CVGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group last released its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Commercial Vehicle Group has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year. Commercial Vehicle Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVGI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Commercial Vehicle Group stock.

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES (NYSE:TRQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Turquoise Hill Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRQ)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Turquoise Hill Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HARROW HEALTH (NASDAQ:HROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health last released its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Harrow Health has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year. Harrow Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARROW HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HROW)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harrow Health in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Harrow Health stock.

