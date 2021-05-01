INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST (NASDAQ:ILPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ILPT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ILPT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

CHUBB (NYSE:CB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CB)

Chubb last issued its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business earned $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chubb has generated $10.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.2. Chubb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHUBB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CB)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chubb in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chubb stock.

Chubb

FIRSTSERVICE (NASDAQ:FSV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. FirstService has generated ($6.51) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.3. FirstService has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRSTSERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSV)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FirstService in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” FirstService stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FirstService

HAWAIIAN (NASDAQ:HA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $0.14. The company earned $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hawaiian has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year. Hawaiian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAWAIIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HA)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hawaiian in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hawaiian stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hawaiian