ALBERTSONS COMPANIES (NYSE:ACI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies last posted its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm earned $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Albertsons Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALBERTSONS COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACI)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albertsons Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Albertsons Companies stock.

Albertsons Companies

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CZWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Citizens Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP? (NASDAQ:CZWI)

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:ESS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Essex Property Trust has generated $13.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Essex Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESS)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essex Property Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Essex Property Trust stock.

Essex Property Trust

STEPAN (NYSE:SCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Stepan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEPAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stepan in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stepan stock.

Stepan