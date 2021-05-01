MRC GLOBAL (NYSE:MRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year. MRC Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MRC GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MRC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MRC Global in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MRC Global stock.

MRC Global

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PROV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Provident Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROVIDENT FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PROV)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Provident Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Provident Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PROV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Provident Financial

DISCOVERY (NASDAQ:DISCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery last issued its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.2. Discovery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE (NYSE:MOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm earned $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Its revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has generated $11.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Molina Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOLINA HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MOH)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Molina Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Molina Healthcare stock.

Molina Healthcare