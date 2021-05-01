KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS (NYSE:PHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips last issued its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.2. Koninklijke Philips has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PHG)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Koninklijke Philips in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Koninklijke Philips stock.

HOMESTREET (NASDAQ:HMST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. HomeStreet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOMESTREET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HMST)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HomeStreet in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” HomeStreet stock.

WASTE MANAGEMENT (NYSE:WM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. Waste Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASTE MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WM)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waste Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Waste Management stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NCR)

NCR last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. NCR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NCR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NCR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NCR in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NCR stock.

