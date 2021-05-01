CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:CHKP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm earned $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Its revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Check Point Software Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHKP)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Check Point Software Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Check Point Software Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CHKP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP (NASDAQ:SMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp last issued its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Southern Missouri Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Southern Missouri Bancorp stock.

EQUITY RESIDENTIAL (NYSE:EQR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. Equity Residential has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.2. Equity Residential has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITY RESIDENTIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQR)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equity Residential in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Equity Residential stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EQR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TENABLE (NASDAQ:TENB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable last released its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business earned $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Tenable has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENABLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TENB)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenable in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tenable stock.

