AEROJET ROCKETDYNE (NYSE:AJRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.7. Aerojet Rocketdyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEROJET ROCKETDYNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AJRD)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Aerojet Rocketdyne stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AJRD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Aerojet Rocketdyne

ELI LILLY AND (NYSE:LLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Its revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and has generated $6.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Eli Lilly and has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELI LILLY AND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LLY)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eli Lilly and in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eli Lilly and stock.

Eli Lilly and

F5 NETWORKS (NASDAQ:FFIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 Networks has generated $6.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. F5 Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS F5 NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFIV)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for F5 Networks in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” F5 Networks stock.

F5 Networks

AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST (NYSE:AAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust last issued its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. American Assets Trust has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.6. American Assets Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AAT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Assets Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” American Assets Trust stock.

American Assets Trust