OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:OXSQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year. Oxford Square Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oxford Square Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Oxford Square Capital stock.

HUMANA (NYSE:HUM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HUM)

Humana last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has generated $17.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Humana has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUMANA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HUM)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Humana in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Humana stock.

MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES (NYSE:MAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.21. The business earned $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has generated $6.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.6. Mid-America Apartment Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAA)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mid-America Apartment Communities stock.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP (NYSE:PAG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm earned $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Penske Automotive Group has generated $5.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Penske Automotive Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAG)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Penske Automotive Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Penske Automotive Group stock.

