FIRST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:THFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. First Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FIRST FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:THFF)

Wall Street analysts have given First Financial a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but First Financial wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. QUALCOMM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUALCOMM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QCOM)

28 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QUALCOMM in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 hold ratings, 16 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” QUALCOMM stock.

QUALCOMM

UNITED RENTALS (NYSE:URI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Its revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has generated $19.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. United Rentals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED RENTALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:URI)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Rentals in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” United Rentals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in URI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

United Rentals

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES (NYSE:CLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Continental Resources has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year. Continental Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONTINENTAL RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLR)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Continental Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Continental Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Continental Resources