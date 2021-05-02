INDEPENDENT BANK (NASDAQ:IBCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank last posted its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Independent Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDEPENDENT BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IBCP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Independent Bank in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Independent Bank stock.

Independent Bank

SERVICENOW (NYSE:NOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Its revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ServiceNow has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.4. ServiceNow has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERVICENOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NOW)

29 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ServiceNow in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 27 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ServiceNow stock.

ServiceNow

INGERSOLL RAND (NYSE:IR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Its revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year. Ingersoll Rand has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INGERSOLL RAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ingersoll Rand in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ingersoll Rand stock.

Ingersoll Rand

AMEDISYS (NASDAQ:AMED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The company earned $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Its revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amedisys has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.1. Amedisys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMEDISYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMED)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amedisys in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amedisys stock.

Amedisys