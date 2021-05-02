PRIMIS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:FRST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Primis Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC (NYSE:BSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Its revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Boston Scientific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSX)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boston Scientific in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Boston Scientific stock.

HOLOGIC (NASDAQ:HOLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Its revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Hologic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOLOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOLX)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hologic in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hologic stock.

VERTIV (NYSE:VRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Its revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Vertiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERTIV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VRT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vertiv in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vertiv stock.

