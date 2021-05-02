WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:WNEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp last announced its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Western New England Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WNEB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Western New England Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Western New England Bancorp stock.

Western New England Bancorp

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:SPOT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Its revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year. Spotify Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPOT)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spotify Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Spotify Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SPOT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Spotify Technology

DUKE REALTY (NYSE:DRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Its revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Realty has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.2. Duke Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUKE REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DRE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Duke Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Duke Realty stock.

Duke Realty

SILICON LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:SLAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.8. Silicon Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SILICON LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLAB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Silicon Laboratories in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Silicon Laboratories stock.

Silicon Laboratories