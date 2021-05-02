LUTHER BURBANK (NASDAQ:LBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Luther Burbank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUTHER BURBANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luther Burbank in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Luther Burbank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE BOEING (NYSE:BA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. Its revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Boeing has generated ($3.47) earnings per share over the last year. The Boeing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BOEING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BA)

26 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Boeing in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Boeing stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HESS (NYSE:HES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HES)

Hess last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Its revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hess has generated ($0.95) earnings per share over the last year. Hess has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HES)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hess in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hess stock.

OWENS CORNING (NYSE:OC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Its revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Owens Corning has generated $4.54 earnings per share over the last year. Owens Corning has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OWENS CORNING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OC)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Owens Corning in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Owens Corning stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

