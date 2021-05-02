SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SPFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. South Plains Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Wall Street analysts have given South Plains Financial a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but South Plains Financial wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

BANCO SANTANDER (NYSE:SAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year. Banco Santander has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO SANTANDER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Santander in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Santander stock.

Banco Santander

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:LOGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Logitech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOGI)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Logitech International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Logitech International stock.

Logitech International

RENAISSANCERE (NYSE:RNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.65. The firm earned $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. RenaissanceRe has generated $9.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. RenaissanceRe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RENAISSANCERE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RNR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RenaissanceRe in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” RenaissanceRe stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RNR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RenaissanceRe