DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP (NASDAQ:DHIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group last announced its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The asset manager reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $35.04 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Diamond Hill Investment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP? (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Wall Street analysts have given Diamond Hill Investment Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Diamond Hill Investment Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

(NYSE:SONY)

No earning Data

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SONY GROUP? (NYSE:SONY)

Wall Street analysts have given Sony Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Sony Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GIB)

CGI last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Its revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. CGI has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. CGI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CGI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GIB)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CGI in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CGI stock.

CGI

MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:MLCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLCO)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment