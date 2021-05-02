SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:SQNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications last issued its earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Sequans Communications has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year. Sequans Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SQNS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sequans Communications in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sequans Communications stock.

Sequans Communications

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:ALGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology last released its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm earned $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Align Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALIGN TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALGN)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Align Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Align Technology stock.

Align Technology

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has generated $10.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.9. Teledyne Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDY)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teledyne Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teledyne Technologies stock.

Teledyne Technologies

THE TIMKEN (NYSE:TKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Timken has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. The Timken has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE TIMKEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TKR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Timken in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Timken stock.

The Timken