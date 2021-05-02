MVB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MVBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial last announced its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. The company earned $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. MVB Financial has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. MVB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MVB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MVBF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MVB Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” MVB Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MVBF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING (NASDAQ:ADP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Its revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Automatic Data Processing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADP)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Automatic Data Processing in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Automatic Data Processing stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ADP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE (NYSE:EXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company earned $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. Extra Space Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTRA SPACE STORAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Extra Space Storage in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Extra Space Storage stock.

CYRUSONE (NASDAQ:CONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.83. The firm earned $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CyrusOne has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year. CyrusOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYRUSONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CONE)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CyrusOne in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” CyrusOne stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CONE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

