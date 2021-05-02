HANMI FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HAFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Hanmi Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HANMI FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HAFC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hanmi Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hanmi Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HAFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SHOPIFY (NYSE:SHOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Shopify has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.2. Shopify has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHOPIFY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHOP)

34 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shopify in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 14 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shopify stock.

SIRIUS XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company earned $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sirius XM has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Sirius XM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIRIUS XM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIRI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sirius XM in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sirius XM stock.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AZPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Its revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aspen Technology has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Aspen Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASPEN TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AZPN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aspen Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Aspen Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AZPN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

