HOME BANCORP (NASDAQ:HBCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp last issued its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. Home Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOME BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBCP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Home Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Home Bancorp stock.

Home Bancorp

BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) (NYSE:BSBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Banco Santander (Brasil) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BSBR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Banco Santander (Brasil) stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BSBR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Banco Santander (Brasil)

ROLLINS (NYSE:ROL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rollins has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.6. Rollins has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROLLINS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ROL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rollins in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Rollins stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ROL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Rollins

TETRA TECH (NASDAQ:TTEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business earned $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. Tetra Tech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TETRA TECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTEK)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tetra Tech in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tetra Tech stock.

Tetra Tech