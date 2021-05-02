CAMDEN NATIONAL (NASDAQ:CAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National last released its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Camden National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMDEN NATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CAC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Camden National in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Camden National stock.

APPLE (NASDAQ:AAPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Apple has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.3. Apple has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AAPL)

37 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apple in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 27 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Apple stock.

GARMIN (NASDAQ:GRMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has generated $4.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Garmin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GARMIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRMN)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Garmin in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Garmin stock.

EVEREST RE GROUP (NYSE:RE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group last released its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group has generated $21.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Everest Re Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVEREST RE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RE)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Everest Re Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Everest Re Group stock.

