ACCURAY (NASDAQ:ARAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray last released its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.85 million. Accuray has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.6. Accuray has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCURAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARAY)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Accuray in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Accuray stock.

NORFOLK SOUTHERN (NYSE:NSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern last released its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Its revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Norfolk Southern has generated $10.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.9. Norfolk Southern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORFOLK SOUTHERN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NSC)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Norfolk Southern in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Norfolk Southern stock.

INVITATION HOMES (NYSE:INVH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business earned $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Homes has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.2. Invitation Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVITATION HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INVH)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invitation Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Invitation Homes stock.

LG DISPLAY (NYSE:LPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.42. The business earned $6.68 billion during the quarter. LG Display has generated ($3.36) earnings per share over the last year.

IS LG DISPLAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LPL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LG Display in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” LG Display stock.

