ARROW FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:AROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial last posted its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Arrow Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARROW FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AROW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arrow Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Arrow Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AROW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SANOFI (NASDAQ:SNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi last released its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company earned $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Its revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanofi has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Sanofi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANOFI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNY)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sanofi in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sanofi stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

YANDEX (NASDAQ:YNDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Yandex has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.8. Yandex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YANDEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YNDX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yandex in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Yandex stock.

SANTANDER CONSUMER USA (NYSE:SC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm earned $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Santander Consumer USA has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Santander Consumer USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANTANDER CONSUMER USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Santander Consumer USA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Santander Consumer USA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

