CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP (NASDAQ:CCBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group last announced its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Capital City Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCBG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital City Bank Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Capital City Bank Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCBG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Capital City Bank Group

CME GROUP (NASDAQ:CME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group last released its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. CME Group has generated $6.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. CME Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CME GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CME)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CME Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CME Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CME, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CME Group

AVANTOR (NYSE:AVTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company earned $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.0. Avantor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVANTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVTR)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avantor in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avantor stock.

Avantor

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FCNCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. First Citizens BancShares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Citizens BancShares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Citizens BancShares stock.

First Citizens BancShares