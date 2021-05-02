FIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:FCBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. First Community Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST COMMUNITY BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Community Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Community Bankshares stock.

First Community Bankshares

GLAXOSMITHKLINE (NYSE:GSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline last released its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business earned $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Its revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. GlaxoSmithKline has generated $3.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. GlaxoSmithKline has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLAXOSMITHKLINE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GSK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GlaxoSmithKline in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” GlaxoSmithKline stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GSK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GlaxoSmithKline

ENTERGY (NYSE:ETR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Entergy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETR)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entergy in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Entergy stock.

Entergy

OSHKOSH (NYSE:OSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh last posted its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Oshkosh has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OSHKOSH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OSK)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oshkosh in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Oshkosh stock.

Oshkosh