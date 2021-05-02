HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE (NASDAQ:HRZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Horizon Technology Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horizon Technology Finance in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Horizon Technology Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HRZN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MOODY’S (NYSE:MCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Its revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has generated $8.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. Moody’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Moody’s in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Moody’s stock.

RAYMOND JAMES (NYSE:RJF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm earned $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Raymond James has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Raymond James has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Raymond James in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Raymond James stock.

KILROY REALTY (NYSE:KRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The company earned $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.0. Kilroy Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kilroy Realty in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kilroy Realty stock.

